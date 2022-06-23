Manorview to transform bungalow at Giffnock hotel into romantic accommodation

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How the garden seating area and fire pit will look at the Redhurst bungalow

The house is getting an epic glow-up inside and out, to create a romantic, one-of-a-kind space for wedding couples and hotel guests.

Its renovation will be a continuation of the £3.25m investment project Manorview completed last year.

To be called The Garden House, the inside will feature a grand, luxuriously decorated bedroom that also features a smart TV and standalone copper bathtub.

Just off the bedroom is an en-suite with side-by-side sinks, and an impressive wet room with two rainfall shower heads. The accommodation will extend to a living area that features seating, smart tv, dining space and a private bar.

Opulent black, copper and gold hues will feature in the interior, with luxurious chandeliers due to be hung from the pitched roof in the bedroom.

In the private rear garden, guests will be treated to relaxation under the night sky. A private hot tub will sit on one side, whilst the other will feature comfortable seating, a firepit and TV.

The house will be accessed from a gate in The Redhurst car park, through those gates wedding couples will enjoy a landscaped private garden that features a water fountain, planting and wedding pagoda.

These gardens have been designed specifically to give wedding couples at The Redhurst a beautiful place for pictures.

Susan Spence, Manorview Group’s wedding and events manager, said: "The transformation of the bungalow will create a much-needed outdoor space for wedding photos, as well as giving our couples an unforgettable accommodation experience on the evening of their wedding.”

The interior has been designed by Space ID.

David Tracey, managing director, said “We have a reputation for creating honeymoon suites with the wow-factor and this will be no different!

"We are looking forward to unveiling the complete product later this year and adding to an already excellent wedding day experience delivered at The Redhurst.”

The Garden House will be included in wedding packages at The Redhurst when it is complete later in the summer and will also be available for private bookings.