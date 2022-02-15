Milngavie is going places thanks to BID funding

New seating, planters and informative artworks were installed recently in the precinct area.

Milngavie Business Improvement District (BID) has been working with the Council on a range of improvements.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Additions at the newly-repaved area opposite the start of the West Highland Way include a magnificent mural-map made out of weathered steel displaying local landmarks and routes.There is also a large-scale slate and bronze artwork embedded in the paving, depicting the local area, with significant locations marked by cast bronze discs.A weathered corten steel commemoration of Sir Giles Gilbert Scott is next to the iconic red telephone box which he designed. The boxes were manufactured at Kirkintilloch's world-famous Lion Foundry.

Families can enjoy a bespoke seating area and new picnic tables by the play park entrance as well as large decorative planters and a three-panel corten design celebrating the Allander Water, River Kelvin and active travel.

The project has been designed to link to artworks installed at the entrance to the West Highland Way, across Douglas Street, back in 2018.The works have been funded by Milngavie BID and the Council, with support from Transport Scotland and Scottish Government active travel and town centre schemes.

Milngavie BID is now midway through its second term, deliveringimprovements within the town centre and meeting the commitments of its five-year business plan.

The project has been planned and delivered by Page\Park Architects.

Tony I'Anson, Manager of Milngavie BID, said, "These fantastic improvements have helped to transform the area around the play park and have been popular with all ages, walkers and visitors.

"Around 40,000 people per year converge on the town centre thanks to the West Highland Way and this is a great way to encourage them to spend more time here, while attracting additional interest from East Dunbartonshire and beyond."

Milngavie was named Business Walking Champion in the 2021 Scottish Walking Awards.Councillor Andrew Polson, Joint Leader of the Council, said, "I'm delighted to welcome these stunning new additions to the precinct, which will hopefully encourage even more people into the town centre.

"As well as helping folk to find their way around, they encourage active travel, and raise awareness of the area's history and stories."

Councillor Vaughan Moody, Joint Leader of the Council, added: "The area opposite the entrance to the West Highland Way is a terrific focal point for people to meet and interact - old and young, residents and visitors.

"We're committed to improving all our town centres and it's great to work with partners like Milngavie BID on such exciting initiatives."

Page\Park said: "The project recognises the important role thepedestrianised precinct plays for locals and visitors alike, and seeks toprovide a focal point for these groups to meet, interact and to be directed to attractions around the town.