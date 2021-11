Andiamo's winner

The local venue took the award in the Best Team category at the glittering ceremony at the Doubletree Hilton Hotel in the city centre.

Adam Boyd at Andiamo said: “We are extremely proud of our staff and the relationships they build with the residents of MIlngavie and others who travel to dine at our restaurant.

"The service they provide is top class and we are delighted they have been recognised.