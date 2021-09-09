Milngavie restaurant owner wins Scottish 'Pub Oscar'

Billy Milligan, Milngavie restaurant owner

Billy Milligan, owner of Finsbay on Main Street, made it through to the finals of the 2021 Scottish Bar & Pub Awards recently.

And on Tuesday night, he was named winner in the Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year category.

The awards were organised and run by the publishers of DRAM magazine and the winners announced at a Covid-safe ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.