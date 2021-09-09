Milngavie restaurant owner wins Scottish 'Pub Oscar'

Billy Milligan, owner of Finsbay on Main Street, made it through to the finals of the 2021 Scottish Bar & Pub Awards recently.
And on Tuesday night, he was named winner in the Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year category.
The awards were organised and run by the publishers of DRAM magazine and the winners announced at a Covid-safe ceremony at the Hilton Hotel in Glasgow.
As well as marking best in business, the contest was an opportunity for Scotland’s beleaguered hospitality industry to come together and celebrate making it through the last 18 months.