Milngavie's Lullaby Nursery in Scottish employment awards final

The local MP visited Lullaby Lane, which has nurseries in both Milngavie and Bearsden, recently to present staff with a copy of a parliamentary motion celebrating their nomination.

Ms Callaghan said nursery staff “fully deserve” the nomination in recognition of their “hard work, particularly in supporting families through the pandemic”.

She added that the nursery also “deserved a lot of credit for taking on – and keeping on – young apprentices”.

Amy Callaghan with staff at Lullaby Nursery Milngavie

Both Lullaby Lane nurseries have remained open throughout the pandemic. This led to a demand for additional staff who were recruited through the Kickstart Scheme – an initiative that provides funding to create new jobs for 16 to 24 year olds on Universal Credit who are at risk of long-term unemployment.

This engagement with young apprentices led to the nursery’s nomination in the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards, set up to recognise the resilience and hard work of Foundation, Modern and Graduate Apprentices and shine a spotlight on employers, providers and individuals who champion apprenticeships.

The winners of the 2022 Scottish Apprenticeship Awards will be announced during Scottish Apprenticeship Week, from 7–11 March 2022, with Lullaby Lane Nurseries facing down competition in the SME category from Forres-based AES Solar and Pointer Ltd in Glasgow.

Ms Callaghan said: "To be shortlisted for this award is a tremendous achievement for Lullaby Lane Nurseries, and it is testament to the hard work of all staff.

“When I dropped by last week, I was really impressed by the management structure at Lullaby Lane, which make the nursery an attractive place to work for the young apprentices. That’s clearly shown by the number who stay on following the completion of their apprenticeship.