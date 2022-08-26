Morgan Stanley to recruit 200 young people in Glasgow

The international investment bank is looking for new recruits in Glasgow.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley is to provide career opportunities to more than 200 young people in Glasgow after launching its biggest ever graduate recruitment programme.

Over the next few months, the US-listed banking giant will recruit 75 university graduates, 25 graduate apprentices and 104 university summer interns.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley Glasgow, said: “Throughout the past two and a half years of the pandemic, Morgan Stanley has remained committed to providing opportunities for young people.

Morgan Stanley opened its first Glasgow office in 2000, employing six people. Having grown to occupy two city centre office buildings, the bank moved in 2018 to a new purpose-built HQ building on Waterloo Street in the city’s International Financial Services District. Picture: Kieran Dodds

“The firm has been an Investors in Young People at Gold level since 2015 and an early signatory for the Scottish Government’s Young Persons Pledge, so it is especially pleasing that this year we are recruiting the highest ever number of graduates, graduate apprentices and interns to the Glasgow office.

“Our new joiners are supported by our early careers training programmes and our Young Professionals Network.”

She added: “Our investment and commitment to young people in Scotland has been more than rewarded through the sheer depth of diverse talent we have been able to meet and recruit from across the country and we very much value the strong relationships we have forged with schools, universities and a whole host of partner organisations dedicated to nurturing and developing future generations.”

Five of the interns in Glasgow will also become recipients of a Morgan Stanley Future Generation Scholarship, joining five existing recipients in Glasgow.