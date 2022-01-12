Aerial view of the Antalya city. Mediterranean sea, and the coast of Antalya. Mountains and sky in the background. Turkey

Ascensos, the leading customer service outsourcing firm, is set to launch its new site in Antalya in January 2022, in a move which will bring 300 new jobs to the local economy.

This marks the call centre’s second venture into Turkey, after opening its Istanbul office in 2020, which currently employs over 300 people.

John Devlin, CEO and co-founder of Ascensos, said: “Our Istanbul operation has been extremely successful since launching around 18 months ago, so I’m looking forward to expanding our network in Turkey and cementing our position there as a highly regarded employer.”

Ascensos employs over 3,500 colleagues across its network which spans the UK, Turkey, Romania, and South Africa.

The launch of its new Antalya site follows a successful year for Ascensos, which has seen the firm open in a string of new locations, including an expansion into South Africa with the opening of its Cape Town office, the launch of the first Ascensos Local hub in Stranraer, and the extension of the firm’s Motherwell HQ which has increased its capacity by 18,000 sq ft.

John added: “It’s fantastic to be in a position where, as well as our recent growth in the UK, we continue to develop our international business and further extend the reach of our global proposition.

“There is a large pool of highly impressive, multilingual talent in Turkey, which makes it a great location from which to service our ever-expanding global network of customers.

“The new site in Antalya is really modern and very close to the city centre.

"So I think a lot of locals will be interested in joining the team, and I look forward to playing a part in the long-term success of the regional economy.”

Surrounded in part by the dramatic Taurus mountain range, former Roman port Antalya is fifth most populous city in Turkey with more than one million residents.

It is the eighth largest city in the country.