Motherwell Station

John MacDonald, ScotRail Senior Project Manager confirmed: “Phase three of our redevelopment project will see some big changes for customers, who will soon be able enjoy the brand-new lounge area before they catch their train.“In the meantime, access to platforms two and three will be different to what people will have become used to over the past year.

"Customers will now access platforms two and three using a stairwell within the station building.

"This is a return to the original passage through the station.“We thank customers for their patience over the last year with the disruption caused during the Phase Two platform level works.“The redevelopment of Motherwell station will transform facilities for customers and open up a wealth of possibilities for Motherwell.

"It will create a gateway to Glasgow, and beyond; with more travel options.”