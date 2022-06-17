MP launches East Dunbartonshire Hospitality Awards

The awards are the first of their kind in East Dunbartonshire, and they will shine a light on the best local hospitality businesses following a tough two years for the industry throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The awards will take in restaurants, cafes, pubs and takeaways from across East Dunbartonshire.

There will be three rounds of voting, with members of the public now invited to nominate their favourite businesses.

Amy Callaghan MP launching East Dunbartonshire Hospitality Awards

Voting, from June 23, will whittle this down to a shortlist of five. A final vote on the shortlist will follow, with the winner announced in early August.

The awards were officially launched by Ms Callaghan at the BetterBriggs Hub in Bishopbriggs this week, with support from the new leader of East Dunbartonshire Council, Cllr Gordan Low, as well as Cllr Gillian Renwick and Cllr Pamela Marshall.

Ms Callaghan also announced that for each hospitality business she visits over the course of the awards, she will donate a bag of food to East Dunbartonshire Foodbank.

You can get involved by nominating your favourite business at: www.amycallaghan.scot/hospitalityawards

Speaking at the launch, the local MP said: “We’ve got great hospitality businesses across East Dunbartonshire, but they’ve had a tough time over the last couple ofyears.

"That’s why I’ve launched the first ever East Dunbartonshire Hospitality Awards.

"This is about shining a light on the best of East Dunbartonshire, and hopefully encouraging people to make the most of our hospitality businesses to both eat and drink local.

“But to make this happen, I need your help. Please nominate your favourite business using the form on my website.

"Then the fun will really begin when you’ll have the chance to vote from a long list of nominated businesses.

“Of course, in the midst of the Tory cost of living crisis, there are many people in our communities who can’t access the hospitalityindustry.

"That’s why I will also be donating a bag of food to East Dunbartonshire Foodbank for every hospitality business I visit.

“The awards are ultimately not just about supporting our hospitality industry, but about supporting our community.

“I can’t wait to see who is nominated and, of course, which will be the first business’ name engraved on the winner’s trophy!”