M&S opens Early Learning Centre store in Glasgow

A new Early Learning Centre is opening in Glasgow city centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Opening this week, the new ‘shop in shop’ at M&S on Argyle Street will stock Early Learning Centre’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development in a dedicated area.

The shop will offer a fun shopping experience for the family, with interactive play tables complete with Happyland products for little shoppers to enjoy.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new Early Learning Centre shop is opening.

M&S Argyle Street is one of the first stores in Scotland to welcome Early Learning Centre in August.

The opening follows the expansion to stores in Easter this year, after initially launching on M&S.com at the end of 2020, where product proved popular with shoppers.