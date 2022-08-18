M&S opens Early Learning Centre store in Glasgow
A new Early Learning Centre is opening in Glasgow city centre.
Opening this week, the new ‘shop in shop’ at M&S on Argyle Street will stock Early Learning Centre’s best-selling toys, designed to support children’s learning and development in a dedicated area.
The shop will offer a fun shopping experience for the family, with interactive play tables complete with Happyland products for little shoppers to enjoy.
M&S Argyle Street is one of the first stores in Scotland to welcome Early Learning Centre in August.
The opening follows the expansion to stores in Easter this year, after initially launching on M&S.com at the end of 2020, where product proved popular with shoppers.
David Bates, M&S regional manager for Scotland West, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Early Learning Centre here to three M&S stores in Scotland. The team and I can’t wait to welcome families to our new interactive shopping experience, where little shoppers will be greeted with fun in-store activities to enjoy. We’re proud to serve Scottish families and the opening of our new Early Learning Centre shop is a great addition to the store’s growing family product range and services.”