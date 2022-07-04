MSP meets Scottish Water to learn about Milngavie Reservoirs Investment Project

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Scotland MSP Pam Gosal MSP visits the Milngavie Reservoirs

East Dunbartonshire Council’s planning board has given planning permission in principle for land owned by Milngavie Bowling Club to be redeveloped into flats.

The exact nature of the development and number of properties to be built will be esatablished via a follow-up application.

The club, located at 60 Station Road, applied for permission for its southern green to be developed as housing. The club’s membership is low enough that it has no need for this second green and money raised by selling the land will help safeguard its future and allow for modernisation of facilities.

A total of 25 objections to the proposals were received, with the greatest level of concern involving flooding risk. Risk assessment and drainage strategy for any future development will be required before full planning permission is awarded.

Councillor Alix Mathieson said that she was not minded to support the application given that all 25 objectors cited concerns over flood risk and the land not being allocated for housing, but Councillor Stuart MacDonald said this sounded “political” as committee members are required supposed to assess each application on specific planning grounds, an argument which was supported by chief solicitor Karen Donnelly.

Councillor Mathieson also expressed concern over the quality of road access to the site but was assured this would be assessed by the council’s roads department.