Glasgow council has given plans to open a new cat rehoming centre in the city the green light.

Cats Protection, the UK’s largest cat welfare charity, submitted plans to turn a unit on Haggs Road, on the edge of Pollok Country Park, into a cat rehoming centre.

Council planning officials have given the proposal the go ahead.

A supporting statement said that the charity is changing its model, from basing its rehoming centres in rural locations to urban areas, where transportation links are better.

