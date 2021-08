Abronhill Housing Association

The Redwood Road development is a much-needed mix of two and three bedroom flats and cottage flats which are being developed by Clyde Valley Housing Association.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they will be duly purchased by Abronhill Housing Association on completion.

A spokesperson said: “We expect the completion of the new homes to take place in the late autumn.”