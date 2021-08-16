New development

Last week we explained that Miller Homes had launched the new site in Moodiesburn with the first homes expected to be completed in early 2022.

Since then more details have emerged about the 173 three-to-five bedroom homes from the housebuilder’s latest portfolio in a mix of detatched and semi-detached styles.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the end product is squarely aimed at new, growing or established families looking to call Stoneyetts Village home.

Miller Homes

The development will include the three-bedroom Fulton, the four-bedroom Maplewood, Leawood, and Larchwood styles, and the five-bedroom Elmford.

Stoneyetts Village will also feature the Limewood showhome, a first of its kind in Scotland, launching in February 2022.

Situated on Gartferry Road, just eight miles from Glasgow City Centre, Stoneyetts Village perfectly balances peaceful suburban living with the city centre close by.

It’s only a short distance from Moodiesburn’s excellent amenities, including primary and secondary schools, shops, bars, and leisure facilities,

Furthermore, it’s just a few minutes’ drive from the M8, M80 and M73 motorways, providing convenient transport links across the wider Central Belt.

Louise Caldwell, Sales Director for Miller Homes Scotland West, said: “Miller Homes is delighted to announce the launch of Stoneyetts Village, and we look forward to welcoming our new residents early next year.

"We are confident that Stoneyetts Village will prove incredibly popular with everyone from first-time buyers and young families to commuting professionals and those seeking a forever family home.

"We have a high level of interest for this development and would urge prospective buyers to register their interest to avoid disappointment.”

Prices will start from £253,000.