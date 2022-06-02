Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By Clare Grant

Antibody Analytics, which is one of Scotland's top authorities on immunology, previously had 60 staff but aims to bring more than than 200 employees in total to the research centre.

The centre was officially opened on Monday by MSP Ivan McKee, Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise.

This fast growing firm which was previously based in Newhouse's Biocity Scotland is acting as a magnet for biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms both in the UK and globally who want to harness the expertise of world-class immunology research services.

Managing director Andy Upsall, said the company’s Discovery Centre has allowed it to extend tenfold and has been two years in the planning, stating: “Our plans to enhance our provision of services in the discovery phase of drug development will be reinforced by the opening of our new base which will provide essential increased space for our ground-breaking work in the field of complex immunology and in the future, will allow us to support drug developers as they advance through clinical trials.