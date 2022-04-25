New fashion store opens at Braehead Centre

A fashion brand has opened its first Scottish store at the Braehead Centre.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanilla aims to help each woman and teenage girl find their own unique style, identity and confidence, embracing both femininity and a sassiness in what they wear.

The brand has two fashion ranges – Blue Vanilla, which is aimed at all women delivering constantly updated styles and on-trend clothing; and Pink Vanilla, aimed at teenagers and younger women between 14 and 24, giving them bold, fun and forward-thinking fashion inspired by street style and pop culture.

The Vanilla store, in the shopping centre’s lower mall, has created ten new jobs.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Burns, Vanilla’s head of retail stores explained why Braehead was chosen for their first standalone store in Scotland: “We were very selective when searching for the ideal location to launch our first Scottish standalone store and Braehead ticked all the boxes for us.

Vanilla has opened at the Braehead Centre.

“The centre attracts a huge footfall with it’s already impressive reputation for having a wide variety of stores, restaurants and cafes giving it a strong appeal for women and girls of all ages.

“With our new store opening at Braehead we’ll give women and girls a trend-led and affordable option when it comes to their fashion choices.”

Braehead’s centre director Peter Beagley said: “I’ve no doubt Vanilla will be everyone’s favourite fashion flavour, bringing the latest on-trend styles to shoppers at Braehead.