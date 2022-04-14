New Fauldhead community gets the green light

The site pictured from Old Duntiblae Rd

East Dunbartonshire Council, where Cala will have invested over £150m locally following the completion of Fauldhead, has granted planning permission subject to Section 75 conditions.

The two applications, submitted as the land is held by two owners, detail the delivery of a fully integrated development.

A total of 228 homes includes 160 private homes ranging from one bed cottage flats, three-bedroom terraced and semi-detached homes to four-and five-bedroom villas.

The remaining 68 plots will be allocated to deliver affordable homes which are being developed in partnership with Hillhead Housing Association.

Cala has prioritised green space throughout the site, and will establish three new ponds, plant hundreds of new trees and over 4,000sqm of hedgerow.

These additions will enhance the landscape and support a range of wildlife throughout the community which will also include a natural play area and views of the Campsie Fells.

The development is located adjacent to the Woodilee Village and encourages active travel through a network of new footpaths. This includes providing the missing link between the Woodilee Village south footpath and the Luggie Water footpath.

Ian Conway, strategic projects director, Cala Homes (West), said: “As part of our commitment to creating sustainable and inclusive communities, we have closely consulted with East Dunbartonshire Council and the local community – and we will continue to do so as this development progresses.

“We have proactively incorporated several features such as bat, bee and bird boxes to complement new planting that will boost the biodiversity of the site which will truly establish a vibrant new community for all.

"The latest planning consent is a positive milestone for our continued investment in East Dunbartonshire and across the West of Scotland.