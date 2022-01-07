New Food Warehouse could open in Glasgow’s East End

A new Food Warehouse store could be coming to the East End of Glasgow if plans get approved.

Forge Retail Park operators are seeking permission to pave the way for the Iceland chain to move into a unit at the shopping destination in Biggar Street.

The Food Warehouse, which is one of the fastest growing British supermarkets, aims to offer shoppers the chance to buy in bulk as part of a wholesale type experience.

What do the developers say?

A planning statement lodged with Glasgow City Council said: “The retail park owners are continually seeking to minimise vacancies and to diversify the mix of uses and range of tenants. This application relates to unit 5 that has been vacant since July 25, 2020.”

A Food Warehouse could open in the East End.

The statement from agent Zander Planning added: “The proposal seeks to deliver additional food retail floorspace to allow the occupation of Unit 5 by Food Warehouse.

“The unit extends to 936 square metres. and the occupier requires a non-trading mezzanine extending to 200 square metres. The total floorspace of the unit will therefore be 1136 square metres.”

‘Improve customer choice’

The Forge Unit Trust has applied for permission to change a planning condition to have additional food sales floorspace at the unit in question.

Pointing out that the Forge Retail Park is the best location for the store, the planning statement said there are no suitable or available alternative sites in any of the surrounding centres in the area.

The agent said the proposal “will improve customer choice” and provide more “employment opportunities.”