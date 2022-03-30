Croy Quarry

Applicant Miller Homes sought permission for this major housing development at the former quarry. which is in easy walking distance of the major transport hub that is Croy station.

The new development consists of of 62 detached two storey dwellings and 15 affordable dwellings comprising of eight cottage flats and seven terraced houses.

Planning officers had recommended North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee approve it subject to various conditions.

Councillor Clare Quigley, (Labour, Fortissat) proposed the extra condition, which requires construction traffic to avoid passing through Croy.

She believed this would be in line with what had been imposed on other developers working in the area.

It was confirmed this could be done without referring the matter back to the council’s roads department.

On top of these conditions, a section 69 legal agreement will also need to be set, which will require the developer to provide funding for improved local play facilities and affordable housing in the fomer mining village.