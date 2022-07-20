The new Lush store on Buchanan Street will include a spa experience.

It was announced last month that the cosmetics retailer has agreed on a 15-year lease at 98 Buchanan Street - the former All Saints and Borders shops.

Known for its fragrant products and brightly-coloured bath bombs, Lush aims to create an ‘immersive retail and spa experience’ across multiple floors in their first flagship store in the city.

The new Glasgow shop also promises to deliver innovative new products, and combine its beauty services with space for Lush Parties.

Lush is opening in the former All Saints store.

The space will also be used to carry out hair and skin consultations.

The lease was advised by Savills on behalf of Old Park Lane Management (OPLM).

Ellen Peters, Head of UK&I Property at Lush, said: “We are thrilled to have acquired the most prominent shop on Buchanan Street as our first Anchor store in Scotland, and we extend our thanks to everyone involved in the process.”

James Cooksey, CEO at OPLM, said: “We are delighted to have concluded terms with Lush to create their new flagship store.

“Ellen and the team have been fantastic to deal with and we much look forward to working together going forward.”

Stuart Moncur, head of national retail at Savills, added: “With this being one of the most iconic retailing opportunities within Glasgow city centre, we witnessed a great deal of occupier interest in the property.

“Since the start of this year, we have seen strong occupational demand for stores on Buchanan Street and this letting to Lush really does highlight this. We are excited to see the investment Lush will make to the building and create a truly global flagship store.