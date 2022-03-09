Scottish Government and Scottish Enterprise visit to The Beal Group HQ. Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, Ivan McKee SNP on a visit to the Beal Group’s new production and office facility in Westfield, Cumbernauld. David Beal also in image For more details see press release Pic Peter Devlin

Family-run commercial textile manufacturing business, The Beal Group, has now completed an ambitious relocation and expansion project into Westfield.

With a £4 million injection of funding, part supported by Scottish Enterprise, the company is now occupying 74,000 ft² of cutting-edge manufacturing space that was previously occupied by the Japanese electronic giant, which took over from Burroughs in 1987. It announced its closure back in 2013.

Beal Group which serves the construction, aviation, transport and defence industries among others has created 20 new jobs but intends to create a further 25 in the next year as it strengthens operations to reach that final target.

Minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise Ivan McKee is given a tour of the factories 74,000 ft2 manufacturing space by David Beal MD of the Beal group. The group has had a 4 million pound injection of funding in part from Scottish Enterprise.

And another key aim is to create more eco-friendly product lines,

Minister for Business Ivan McKee who officially opened the site on Monday, said: “It is great to see the Beal Group developing new innovations and building on enviable skills and strengths expanding their work at their newly opened site.”

The Beal Group Managing Director, David Beal added: “Our aim to ensure that we not only focus on innovation and outstanding product quality, but we remain dedicated to achieving our Net Zero vision. We thank Scottish Enterprise for their continued support.”