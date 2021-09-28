New measures to support safety of late night pub staff in East Dunbartonshire

Pub staff safety

The criteria was agreed at a meeting of the Board on Friday, September 17 to help support staff and prevent public nuisance.

It includes a requirement for licence holders to consider staff returninghome safely after the premises have closed, when transport options may be more limited.

At the meeting, the Board agreed to adopt a Supplementary Statement of Licensing Policy setting out the criteria it will consider when licensed premises apply for later opening hours on a Friday and Saturday.

These will include: Ongoing employee training and social responsibility, including late night transport arrangements for employees.The criteria will also include CCTV and stewarding provision throughout the premises. first-aid provision and facilities, and availability of written policies and procedures for customer safety.

The latter will include search policies and the approach taken to patrons who have become unwell or who are vulnerable, and the nature and extent of entertainment provided after midnight.

Under the current policy, local premises have been able to apply for a late night licence to trade until 1am on a Friday and Saturday.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of the Licensing Board, said: "I ampleased we have been able to approve the new Supplementary Statement of Licensing Policy - following a period of consultation with the trade and public - and hope it will help to reassure employees, patrons and the wider community.

