New motorcycle shop to open in Glasgow this weekend

Classic motorcycles will be on show.

On Saturday, Glasgow welcomes the new West Coast Triumph Glasgow.

Situated on Hillington Road, this marks the return of Triumph to the city.

Customers at West Coast Triumph have already experienced a taste of what’s to come, enjoying a run of Glasgow bike nights during the summer months, attracting over 1000 riders.

Triumph is returning to Glasgow.

There will be even more for Triumph customers and enthusiasts to enjoy this weekend.

For the opening day on Saturday, November 12, there will be a selection of specialist Triumph motorcycles from the Hinckley Museum, a selection of classic Triumphs of old on loan from a private collection, live music and workshop tours.

The opening of the dealership has created thirteen new jobs in the showroom, with three additional jobs being created within the West Coast headquarters.

Devron Boulton, Triumph GB general manager said: “Great to see Triumph Motorcycles return to Glasgow with a stunning new dedicated showroom and workshop to give our all customers a wonderful in-store experience.

“West Coast is a highly respected and experienced dealer, and David and his team have a genuine passion for motorcycles and the Triumph brand, and their strong focus on customer service will ensure that they go from strength to strength.”

David Hackshall, managing director of West Coast Triumph Glasgow said: “The whole team at West Coast Glasgow were up for this from the ‘get go’ and embraced the challenge of meeting not only Triumph’s expectations but also the expectations of Triumph owners and riders in the West of Scotland.