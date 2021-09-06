Clothing store Leading Labels is now operational in the former Dorothy Perkins store. The chain already has a branch in Stirling and opted to make an investment further West.

Tech fans can also enjoy another new shop opening after Phone and Game also decided to come to the Antonine Centre.

It has been announced too that three new stores - two of whom already have a presence in Cumbernauld Centre will begin operating in the Antonine before Christmas.

They are McLachlan's opticians which also has a branch in Kilsyth – plus T McLean Pharmacy.

A Hallowe'en and Christmas shop will also open in the mall - and all are approaching their crucial fitting out period with a view to opening all the stores as quickly as possible.

Meanwhile Celebrations and Gifts 4 U have merged and moved to a larger unit -and the Wow Factory has added a cafe to its existing premises which is intended to open this week.

Antonine boss Alan Smiillie said: "These fantastic new additions to the Mall show after a very challenging period that retail is resilient and this is really positive news for both the Antonine and Cumbernauld.