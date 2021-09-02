New organic food social enterprise takes root in Kirkintilloch

The social enterprise that exists to build a sustainable food future already has three stores in Glasgow and grows organic produce in a number of market gardens.

Locavore Kirky, which is now recruiting for up to 15 staff, says it will fill the Cowgate shop with the widest range of local, organic and zero waste foods and goods.

The shop intends to sell everything you would expect to find in a supermarket but with all products chosen with care to build a sustainable food future.

The 3600sqft supermarket will feature organic zero waste foods and goods and other refill options for the community such as a milk vending machine, peanut butter maker and even the opportunity to mill their own flour.

Beyond this, they will have a wide range of everyday organic groceries, prepared food from their own kitchen, flowers from their gardens and a full range of foods and goods from other local producers.

Locavore already runs a popular organic vegbox service and a big focus of the shop will be having a great range of local and 100% organic fresh vegetables and fruit.

Produce will be sourced from their own market gardens and other local producers such as Caurnie Soaperie.

As well a building a more sustainable food future which tackles climate and biodiversity emergencies, Locavore says it is a force for community wealth building.

The new shop is expected to create in the region of 15 new jobs with the promise to pay at least the Real Living Wage, with more jobs being supported through Scotland.

As a social enterprise all profits from the business will go back into

progressing their goals of food sustainability.

Recruitment is now underway for for all positions at the shop and applications can be made on Locavore’s website: www.locavore.scot

The new shop is part of Locavore’s Bigger Plan to scale up and build an alternative to conventional supermarkets which it says do not exist for the benefit of society, communities and the environment.

Over the next two years they plan to have 10 branches in Scotland while also becoming carbon negative.

Reuben Chesters, Managing Director said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be coming to Kirky and be opening a shop on the Cowgate.

"We’ve had loads of requests to open a branch here so when the right property came up we knew we had to make it happen.

"We need to make massive changes to the food system, including how we farm, eat, and shop in order to tackle the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

"We’re doing everything we can to reach more people and give them the opportunity to choose foods that are produced with care for people and the planet.

"The big supermarkets are stuck in their ways and not willing to make any real change so we’re building an alternative food system that puts

society and the environment first.

"We look forward to opening our doors to the people of Kirky later in the Autumn.”