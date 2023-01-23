The new store will support PDSA’s vital veterinary work across its 48 Pet Hospitals - including its local centres, Glasgow East and Glasgow Shamrock Street - which care for thousands of pets whose owners struggle to afford essential treatments.
Shop Manager Lesley Kerr said the new store will provide cash-conscious customers with the opportunity to purchase high-quality, cut-price products while supporting a vital veterinary service.She added: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening our brand new shop and supporting the important work carried out by PDSA’s Pet Hospitals which help thousands of poorly pets and support their owners through challenging times.”
There is still time for over 18s to apply for a volunteering role at the shop if they have a few hours to spare per week. For more information contact Lesley on 07512 302330.