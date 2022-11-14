New shop set to open on Byres Road, after plans approved
Planning consent has been given.
Glasgow council has given the green light to plans for a new shop to open on Byres Road.
Paperchase has got permission to display signage on the former Fat Face outlet on the West End street.
The empty unit is at 310 Byres Road, towards the northern end of the road.
The stationery supplies giant has three stores in Glasgow - on Buchanan Street, as well as in Silverburn and Braehead retail parks.