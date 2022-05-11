Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The homes in question are the Chalmers three bedroom model and the Douglas four bedroom home.

Both are part of Phase Two of the Torrance Place Masterplan which offers a choice of two, three and four bedroom homes off Carmuirs Place. The site also offers new road and footpath links, plenty of open space and a Multi-Use Games Area.

Virtual tours are also available as are development plans and layout guides which will help potential buyers get a more detailed feel of the property.

Those thinking of making a move are asked to call 01698 534245 or to visit www.taylorwimpey.co.ukl/new-homes/motherwell/torrance-place.