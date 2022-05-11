The homes in question are the Chalmers three bedroom model and the Douglas four bedroom home.
Both are part of Phase Two of the Torrance Place Masterplan which offers a choice of two, three and four bedroom homes off Carmuirs Place. The site also offers new road and footpath links, plenty of open space and a Multi-Use Games Area.
Virtual tours are also available as are development plans and layout guides which will help potential buyers get a more detailed feel of the property.
Those thinking of making a move are asked to call 01698 534245 or to visit www.taylorwimpey.co.ukl/new-homes/motherwell/torrance-place.
Working hours are 11.00am-5.30pm, Thursday to Monday.