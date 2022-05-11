New showhomes are available to view in two different models in Holytown

Taylor Wimpey has announced that it has thrown open the doors of its new home show duo at Torrance Place in Holytown.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 2:35 pm

The homes in question are the Chalmers three bedroom model and the Douglas four bedroom home.

Both are part of Phase Two of the Torrance Place Masterplan which offers a choice of two, three and four bedroom homes off Carmuirs Place. The site also offers new road and footpath links, plenty of open space and a Multi-Use Games Area.

Virtual tours are also available as are development plans and layout guides which will help potential buyers get a more detailed feel of the property.

Those thinking of making a move are asked to call 01698 534245 or to visit www.taylorwimpey.co.ukl/new-homes/motherwell/torrance-place.

Working hours are 11.00am-5.30pm, Thursday to Monday.