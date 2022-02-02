New skin specialist academy opens in Glasgow

A new establishment aimed at skin specialists and consumers interested in skin health has opened in Glasgow.

The launch of the new centre in Watermark Business Park in Glasgow, will see the creation of a revolutionary new training academy and aesthetics company created by industry expert Jodie McLuskie.

The Scottish businesswoman has spent the last decade working in the skin health arena and will head up the newly launched Skinstitute Academy.

What will the academy offer?

The purpose-designed training centre will offer an exclusive learning hub where experienced practitioners can enhance their skills and train in new techniques that will help solve a variety of skin concerns.

The new centre has been opened by Jodie McLuskie.

The Skinstitute Academy will also offer entry level accredited courses for individuals looking to start a career as a skin specialist.

Skinstitute Aesthetics will complement the academy in offering a range of non-surgical treatments where personalised programmes will be put in place to address patients’ individual needs.

Two medical aesthetics rooms have been created, allowing for medical professionals to practice safe aesthetics procedures. The medical aesthetic rooms are available to hire based on an hourly or day rate with further details available on the website.

Growing sector

Founder and owner, Jodie McLuskie, said: “Skincare, as a market, is growing faster than any other part of the beauty industry. The importance of skin health is now more relevant with people becoming more conscious of health and wellbeing than ever before. We are putting in place bespoke programmes for practitioners and patients alike – it’s a destination where everything relating to skin can be found under one roof.

“Skinstitute has been designed with our patients and delegates in mind, creating a luxurious, comfortable and private space where the focus is entirely on them. We’re particularly excited about the introduction of our HydraFacial® suite created within one of our treatment rooms. Guest experience and a high level of service and professionalism is paramount to us. We can’t wait to welcome our first visitors to Skinstitute.”

How do I find out more?

A number of training programmes are already planned, with the first Dermaplaning course taking place on Sunday, February 20. Training sessions are kelp small allowing delegates to gain more hands on practical experience and one-to-one with the tutor. Further details can be found on the website or email [email protected]