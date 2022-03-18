New Triumph motorcycle store to open in Glasgow, creating 16 jobs

West Coast Triumph Glasgow has got permission from the council to turn a former tile shop on Hillington Road into a premises for selling and maintaining motorcycles.
The unit has been vacant, having been a Tile Superstore in the past, and a bedroom and bathroom furniture showroom prior to that.
The opening of the new store will create 13 new jobs, as well as another three at the group’s West Coast Harley-Davidson HQ on Mossland Drive.
A further two job opportunities could be created over time.
The sales and display section of the shop would take up the front section of the unit, with the rear area used for maintenance.