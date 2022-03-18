New Triumph motorcycle store to open in Glasgow, creating 16 jobs

A new Triumph motorcycle shop is set to open in Glasgow.

West Coast Triumph Glasgow has got permission from the council to turn a former tile shop on Hillington Road into a premises for selling and maintaining motorcycles.

The unit has been vacant, having been a Tile Superstore in the past, and a bedroom and bathroom furniture showroom prior to that.

The opening of the new store will create 13 new jobs, as well as another three at the group’s West Coast Harley-Davidson HQ on Mossland Drive.

A further two job opportunities could be created over time.