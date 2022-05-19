Nitshill road closed for three weeks to allow water pipes to be installed

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pipe installation work is part of the Glasgow Resilience Project

Access to residents will be provided, and a diversion route will be in operation and signposted.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: "Because this work will disrupt bus services on South Nitshill Road, four temporary bus stops are being placed along Nitshill Road for the duration of the work.

"In addition, a road closure in Corkerhill Road south of its junction with Mosspark Drive, which had been due to be lifted on May 31, has been extended until June 6 due to uncharted services and ground conditions.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and thank those affected for their patience and understanding."