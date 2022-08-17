No plans to close Sauchiehall Street store - despite ‘to let’ sign appearing

There are no plans to close a Sauchiehall Street store, despite ‘to let’ signs appearing above it.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘to let’ sign appeared above the Deichmann store on Sauchiehall Street over the last few days, leading customers to wonder whether the affordable footwear store would be closing.

However, while the company says it has no plans for the closure of the store, it is ‘considering our employees’ and the business’ interests’.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deichmann on Sauchiehall Street.

A new Deichmann store is expected to open on Argyle Street later this year.

A spokesperson for Deichmann said: “Our Glasgow Sauchiehall Street store is one of the oldest stores in our portfolio and we are carefully considering our employees’ and the business’ interests.

“We have no confirmed timeline or plans regarding the closure of this store.

“Glasgow’s city centre is an important location for Deichmann and I’m therefore extremely happy to inform you that we are on site at a new location on Argyle Street with an expected opening date later this year.