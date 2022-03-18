Noble Souls set to open new Glasgow store in Princes Square

A new Noble Souls shop is set to open in Glasgow’s Princes Square.

By Jamie Callaghan
Friday, 18th March 2022, 9:13 am

The couch and chair outlet has been given the green light to take over the Vivienne Westwood shop in the shopping centre.

The new shop is coming to Princes Square.

It would be next to the Timothy Oulton store, which is part of the same Halo Group that Noble Souls belongs to.

