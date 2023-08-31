North Lanarkshire Council get go-ahead from public after consultation to demolish almost 1000 flats

Almost a thousand flats are to be demolished across North Lanarkshire as the local authority tries to meet its 2035 target.

North Lanarkshire Council say they have received “resounding resident support” for the next stage of its tower regeneration programme.

That will see 974 multi-storey blocks demolished in Airdrie, Coatbridge, Kilsyth, Motherwell, and Wishaw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earmarked for phase two regeneration plans move forward, the council say they are happy that residents backed their plans.

Councillor Michael McPake, convener of housing, told us: “We are pleased the overwhelming majority of residents have backed these regeneration proposals.

“We understand this is a major decision for our tenants as they look towards their future housing options, and we can assure them that our housing teams will be there to support them throughout this process.”

Consultation saw 68 per cent of the occupied council properties expressing support for the regeneration proposals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The consultation process involved surveys, newsletters, open days and direct engagement with tenants and stakeholders.

This latest phase follows a significant change in housing policy announced by the council in 2017, which saw plans agreed to demolish a number of tower blocks and low-rise blocks across the area and replace them with modern homes fit for the future.

Councillor McPake added: “This next phase aims to transform local communities by introducing high-quality, energy-efficient housing that meets the evolving needs of our communities.

“This approval marks a significant step forward on our long-term ambitions to create a better, more vibrant North Lanarkshire and we are excited to continue building a brighter future for all our residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our new build housing program is gathering pace with 1110 new build houses having already been completed with a further 467 homes under construction as we aim to provide 5000 new council homes for rent by 2035.