Glasgow has been ranked as the biggest business hotspot in Scotland.

Over 20 businesses were created per day in Glasgow in the first half of 2022, according to new research by small business loan firm iwoca.

Analysis of Companies House data found that 3742 businesses were registered in Glasgow between January and June 2022, an increase of 15% from 2021, and an increase of 48% from the same period in 2019.

In Edinburgh, 2,952 new businesses were created in the same period.

New businesses are launching in Glasgow every day.

iwoca’s Small Business HotSpots UK 2022 shows that Glasgow saw the highest rate of new business creation per capita out of all local authorities in Scotland in the first half of this year with 589 businesses being created per 100,000 people.

Edinburgh saw the second highest business growth in Scotland, with 561 per 100,000, followed by Dundee (384).

Scotland experienced the lowest rate of new business creation per capita out of all UK regions, with 338 per 100,000, up 19% from 2021.

Across the UK, 93 new businesses were created every hour in the first half of 2022 with over 402,000 businesses registered in the UK between January and June 2022, an increase of 18% from 340,500 over the same time period in 2021.

London saw the highest rate of business creation in the first half of this year per 100,000, followed by the West Midlands (571) and North West (554).

Seema Desai, iwoca’s chief operating ifficer said: “Despite the prevailing headwinds of an impending recession, we are encouraged to see that so many businesses have been created during the first half of this year.