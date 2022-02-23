Pancake Day: Glasgow Fort hosting best flipper challenge with prize to be won

Visitors to Glasgow Fort are being urged to put their pancake flipping skills to the test for the chance to win a prize.

Pancake lovers and competitive shoppers are invited to show off their best pancake flipping technique in ProCook’s annual Best Flipper challenge, which returns to the ProCook store at Glasgow Fort shopping centre this week.

How good are you at flipping pancakes?

What’s the challenge?

ProCook are inviting customers visiting any of their stores to perform the most pancake flips in 60 seconds, in a bid to be crowned ProCook Best Flipper.

The winner at each store will win a crepe pan which they can select from ProCook’s crepe pan range, arming them with the very best equipment to create delicious, perfectly cooked pancakes for Shrove Tuesday on March 1.

Annual competition

The annual Best Flipper event has been held at ProCook stores for several years and has become a fun focus for customers and store team members, with everyone from children through to grandparents enthusiastically joining in the event. The current record for the most pancakes flipped in a minute stands at an amazing 119 flips and is held by Mr Wathey of Castleford who stands unbeaten since 2016.