Parliamentarians welcome investment in Milngavie town centre

RR Four Ventures purchased the Douglas Street retail units last month

RR Four Ventures snapped up the Douglas Street units, starting at the Royal Bank of Scotland and ending at M&Co, last month in a multi-million pound deal.

In a letter to the investment group, East Dunbartonshire MP Amy Callaghan and Clydebank and Milngavie MSP Marie McNair said the town centre as a ‘valued part of the wider community’ which served as ‘a phenomenal community hub’.

CDLH surveyors who represent RR Four Ventures described the town centre as “an obvious opportunity for investment and enhancement”, with RR Four Ventures’ property advisors describing the purchase as “part of an ongoing investment programme”.

The town centre has attracted recent investment from East Dunbartonshire Council following work from Milngavie BID, including the installation of new seating, planters and informative artworks. It was also chosen for the launch of the Scottish Government’s £10m Scotland Loves Local und.

The two politicians want a meeting with the new investors to discuss the ‘long-term development’ of the town.

Ms Callaghan said: “It is particularly heartening to see Investment in Milngavie town centre coming from the private sector and is testament to not only the current success of our town, but its potential.

“People flock from all over East Dunbartonshire and beyond to enjoy our local retail offering; and I am confident the town will go from strength to strength. I will work with Four Ventures to ensure Milngavie continues to thrive.

“As parliamentarians, it is our job to put across the views of residents and that is what we will do in our meeting with RR Four Ventures."

Ms McNair added: "I am delighted Milngavie town centre is receiving investment from RR Four Ventures.

“Milngavie is lucky to have a fantastic town centre with a host of successful independent businesses. However, it has been a tough couple of years due to the impact of the pandemic.