Partick and Thornwood Ideas Fund is back for autumn 2021.

What is it? The Ideas Fund is a participatory budgeting (PB) project funded by the Scottish Government’s Investing in Communities Fund.

PB is a decision-making process through which citizens deliberate and negotiate over the distribution of public resources.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents (individuals or groups) can apply to fund an idea that will benefit the local area; individuals can apply for up to £500 and groups for up to £1000.

Ideas are limitless but must benefit the local community. In turn residents are encouraged to cast three votes for their favourite ideas, with the most popular ultimately being awarded the grants.

How to get involved: The Ideas Fund will be open for applications from the 1-4 September, with applicant guidance sessions held on the 4th and the 6th for anyone who would like further support.

Community voting will be open from the 21st to the 28th, with the aim of funds being dispersed to the successful applicants by the 5th of October. The timing is good for any groups looking to hold special events during half-term week.

Why it matters: PB allows citizens to play a direct role in deciding how and where resources should be spent. These programs create opportunities for engaging, educating, and empowering citizens, which can foster a more cohesive and just community.

Background: PB is a rapidly growing movement. Having started in Brazil in 1989 it has already spread across the world and is still gaining momentum.

The Scottish Government have made a commitment that at least 1 per cent of local government budgets in Scotland will be subject to participatory budgeting by the end of 2021, so our Ideas Fund is a great way to see the future of government funding in action.