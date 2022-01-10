Plan has been submitted to bring new gym to Cumbernauld

Proposals for a new gymnasium in Cumbernauld have been lodged with North Lanarkshire Council in an out-of-town location that is still close to a densely populated part of the town.

The planning application, made on behalf of Kevin Love, involves a 4300 square metre brownfield site in Carbrain Industrial Estate.

The application,which was submitted on Thursday, December 16, has been delegated to planning officers for decision.

At time of writing no comments had been made on the proposals.

The relevant documents can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website, under the reference number 21/01839/FUL.

Cumbernauld has two existing gyms run by NL Leisure at the Tryst Centre and Broadwood while private operator JD Gyms operates within Cumbernauld Centre.

The firm which also runs a clothing chain had taken over from another firm Xercise4Less after heavily revamping the premises last year.

