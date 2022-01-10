The planning application, made on behalf of Kevin Love, involves a 4300 square metre brownfield site in Carbrain Industrial Estate.

The application,which was submitted on Thursday, December 16, has been delegated to planning officers for decision.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At time of writing no comments had been made on the proposals.

The relevant documents can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website, under the reference number 21/01839/FUL.

Cumbernauld has two existing gyms run by NL Leisure at the Tryst Centre and Broadwood while private operator JD Gyms operates within Cumbernauld Centre.