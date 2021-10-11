A planning application for a major retail and leisure development, including a casino and cinema, next to Glasgow’s Riverside Museum have been withdrawn.

The land where the proposed development would be built.

Glasgow Harbour Ltd was seeking to renew its planning consent for proposals to develop sites along the River Clyde.

The mixed-use development would have included retail, office, leisure, commercial, education, bars/restaurants, hotel and residential floorspace.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be on land including Castlebank Quay, Pointhouse Quay and Yorkhill Quay, from the SEC to the up to the residential developments on Glasgow Harbour. The land is mostly vacant, apart from the Riverside Museum and student accommodation.

However, the application has now been withdrawn.

Plans for the site were first put forward in 2008.