The land where the proposed development would be built.
Glasgow Harbour Ltd was seeking to renew its planning consent for proposals to develop sites along the River Clyde.
The mixed-use development would have included retail, office, leisure, commercial, education, bars/restaurants, hotel and residential floorspace.
It would be on land including Castlebank Quay, Pointhouse Quay and Yorkhill Quay, from the SEC to the up to the residential developments on Glasgow Harbour. The land is mostly vacant, apart from the Riverside Museum and student accommodation.
However, the application has now been withdrawn.
Plans for the site were first put forward in 2008.
