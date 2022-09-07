Bellway Homes

It has emerged that Bellway Homes has finally submitted an application, to build on vacant land south of Forest Road, in its capacity of preferred bidder for the site.

The proposals have been updated in line with feedback from various council departments in what has been a long discussed proposal to extend the boundaries of the ‘satellite’ of Cumbernauld which has a bigger population than Kilsyth.

The ambitious project has been earmarked for land that has never been developed before and is the most sizeable develpment project in Abronhill for some time.

The 19-hectare site has been named as part of the South Cumbernauld Growth area.

And the proposals would also include parking facilities for more than 800 vehicles.

The proposals include several different types of housing including an affordable section for rental to tenants who have struggled to get on the housing ladder.

In May the developer announced it intended to build 1900 homes in the West of Scotland, having acquired 11 sites across the area.

Documents pertaining to the application can be viewed on North Lanarkshire Council’s website under the reference 22/01051/MSC.