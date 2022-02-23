Planning Committee approached over garden extension north of the M80

Residents of a property in Cumbernauld have approached North Lanarkshire Council for permission to extend their garden.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 9:36 am

The project aims to use open land adjacent to the home which lies north of the M80.

Having previously sought terms for acquiring the land, Glen Houston of Glen Falloch Way has applied for approval to expand his home’s garden.

The plan involves extending existing fencing around and additional 232 square metres of open ground.

It would then ideally be intended to add a lawn, paths and shrubs in the neighbouring area.

The matter will be decided at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.

Meanwhile, further details can be found on NLC’s website under the reference number 22_00079_FUL.

