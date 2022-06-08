Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HM Properties Glasgow wants to construct the semi-detached properties on land south of 179 Milton Street in the town.

And it has now informed North Lanarkshire Council of its plans regarding the new development.

The site is 860 square metres in area and neighbouring properties have also been notified of the application for planning permission.

The council has responded to the application and stated in a letter that a decision is due to be reached by August 6.

Further information on the proposals outlined in full within this new application can be found on North Lanarkshire Council’s website.