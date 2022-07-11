Plans for 32 apartments on former Glasgow bowling club submitted

Plans to build 32 apartments at a former Glasgow bowling club have been submitted.

The application, if approved, will see the redevelopment of the site, owned by NOAH Developments, to provide multi-purpose landscaped community open space, a re-modelled community hub in the upgraded pavilion building and a bespoke residential development of 32 one, two and three - bedroom apartments.

In addition, ownership of the proposed community facilities (occupying 50% of the overall site) will be gifted at no cost to a local community group, allowing it a real opportunity to shape, own and control a significant asset for the benefit of the Mount Florida community and thereby avoid an uncertain future for the whole site.

The plans for the Mount Florida site.

The former bowling club pavilion building will provide a flexible, multi-purpose space that will be made available to the local community. It will be capable of accommodating a range of proposed community uses, such as parents and toddlers’ groups, games nights, keep fit classes, educational events, craft groups and café space.

The facility will be set in extensive community open space, which will be highly accessible from the surrounding residential areas, and which can be used and adapted for a variety of uses such as yoga, active outdoor play, informal sports, relaxation areas, children’s play areas and community gardens.

A spokesperson for NOAH Developments said: “We are delighted to have submitted this planning application, which will see the redevelopment of the site, with half of it gifted at no cost to the local community and the current pavilion building upgraded to a new community hub, which can be used for a variety of local uses. The community will for the first time have direct ownership of these assets.