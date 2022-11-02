The site has been empty for several years.

PMI Developments and Peveril Securities have lodged plans to redevelop a site on the corner of Cambridge Street and Renfrew Street to create an aparthotel.

The site at 19-21 Cambridge Street has been unoccupied for many years.

Designed by Glasgow-based architect studio, HAUS collective, the contemporary aparthotel will include all the stylish features of a boutique city hotel, including 24-hour reception, lounge and café, combined with the convenience and increased space of a self-catering apartment designed for longer stays, complete with a kitchen and living area. Residents can also enjoy the use of a gym and a rooftop terrace.

The site on Cambridge Street.

Nigel Jones, director, PMI Developments, said: “Despite Glasgow’s buoyant hotel market there is a lack of quality aparthotels in the city which is growing in popularity across Europe amongst both business and leisure travellers.

“This prominent site with its central location lends itself well to an aparthotel and will be a boost to the ongoing regeneration of Sauchiehall Street.”

A drop in public consultation event will take place on Tuesday, November 15, from 1pm until 6pm at Edward House, 199 Sauchiehall Street, when the proposals will be available to view and the design team will be available to answer questions. Plans can also be viewed from November 15 at www.streets-uk.com/19-21cambridgestreet.

A planning application is expected to be submitted in the new year following further consultation as designs progress.