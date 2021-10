Plans to turn the second floor of a Finnieston warehouse into a gym have been approved.

Permission has been given to turn the second floor into a gym and cafe.

Cyclebox - a training business which combines spin and boxing - successfully applied to turn the empty second floor at 75 Houldsworth Street into a gym with an ancillary cafe.

The gym will have areas for PT, boxing and exercise, with the main space being used for 20 bikes.

A reception area will also have space for users to sit down and eat.