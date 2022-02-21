Plans for new Lidl in Glasgow refused

The supermarket giant had been hoping to demolish its current Moss Road store, in Linthouse, and erect a new store.

However, Glasgow City Council planning officials rejected the proposals, saying they were against the several development plans.

The existing store was built in the early 2000s, however, Lidl, explaining the need to develop the site, said: “The fundamental need for the redevelopment was due to an internal operational review of the business and in response to emerging legislative requirements.”