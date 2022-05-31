Plans for new retail development in Milngavie

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THM Scotland Limited and First World want to redevelop the former Arnold Clark location in Main Street and have applied for planning permission from East Dunbartonshire Council.

A supporting statement from the applicant reads: “The proposed redevelopment includes the demolition of the Arnold Clark Automobiles for a new purpose-built retail unit that meets modern requirements.

"The application also includes a drive through café pod, deposit recycling facility, and revised parking and landscaping layouts to significantly enhance the visual appearance of West Retail Park.”

The retail park, which is within a mile of Milngavie town centre, is currently home to Aldi, Home Bargains and Waitrose.

It is located near Rangers Training Centre, West of Scotland Football Club and Allander Leisure Centre, and within reasonable walking distance of Milngavie train station in addition to being two minutes away from bus stops.

The supporting statement adds: “The strategic location of the site within Milngavie presents the opportunity for creating a thriving retail destination which supports and enhances the surrounding sustainable communities.

“Furthermore, the development offers the potential to become a destination that supports investment in surrounding retail business.”

The applicant’s statement concludes by claiming the development would bring a variety of benefits to Milngavie.

These include better retail facilities and more choice for shoppers, improved appearance of the retail park, enhanced footpaths and pedestrian crossings throughout the site, charging points for electric vehicles, better walking links to the other shops, and greater provision for cyclists.

The proposals will be considered at a future meeting of the council’s planning committee.

At time of writing no comments had been submitted in connection with this application, but further details can be found on East Dunbartonshire Council’s website.