A major Buchanan Street store could be divided up to create three new shops.

Lujo Properties Limited wants to divide up the New Look unit, on the corner of Buchanan Street and West George Street, to create four stores.

The changes would see a smaller store created on the corner of the two streets, a larger store taking about half the ground-floor floorspace, and another small store next to that on West George Street.

The Buchanan Street store could be divided up.