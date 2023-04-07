Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
6 minutes ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
2 hours ago Huge fire engulfs UK Jaguar Land Rover showroom
3 hours ago 12 year-old boy charged with murder of 60 year-old woman
4 hours ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
4 hours ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover

Plans have been passed for new homes in Newmains

Property developers have been granted planning permission in principle for a housing development near Newmains.

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST
By Clare GrantBy Clare Grant
By Clare Grant

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee agreed to AS Homes (Scotland)’s proposal for 72 houses to be built on a site north of Abernethyn Road.

This decision was in line with recommendations from planning officers which noted the site’s designation as housing land and found the application to be in accordance with the local development plan and planning policy.

No construction can begin until a legal agreement covering contributions to education and off-site play provision is established. A list of 20 conditions designed to preserve amenity and biodiversity in the area has been imposed on the planning consent. The site is part of the former East Crindledyke Farm which has not operated as a farm for some time and has a relatively small amount of remaining land following other housing developments.

Most Popular

The new housing would be surrounded by other houses, shops and a council-operated family learning centre.

The proposed 72 two-storey houses are a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terrace dwellings, and West of Scotland Housing Association intends to take 45 of them as social housing stock.

Eight objections to the plans were lodged with the council, but none of the concerns expressed were considered adequate grounds for refusal. The plans were passed unanimously.

North Lanarkshire CouncilScotland