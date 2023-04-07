Property developers have been granted planning permission in principle for a housing development near Newmains.

By Clare Grant

North Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee agreed to AS Homes (Scotland)’s proposal for 72 houses to be built on a site north of Abernethyn Road.

This decision was in line with recommendations from planning officers which noted the site’s designation as housing land and found the application to be in accordance with the local development plan and planning policy.

No construction can begin until a legal agreement covering contributions to education and off-site play provision is established. A list of 20 conditions designed to preserve amenity and biodiversity in the area has been imposed on the planning consent. The site is part of the former East Crindledyke Farm which has not operated as a farm for some time and has a relatively small amount of remaining land following other housing developments.

The new housing would be surrounded by other houses, shops and a council-operated family learning centre.

The proposed 72 two-storey houses are a mixture of detached, semi-detached and terrace dwellings, and West of Scotland Housing Association intends to take 45 of them as social housing stock.

